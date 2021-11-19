Humanitarian and Economic Challenges Lurk in Afghanistan

After the withdrawal of the US and with the development of the new interim government of Afghanistan in August, a deep humanitarian and economic crisis has forced almost half a million Afghans to migrate to their neighbouring countries. Apart from these people, hundreds and thousands of Afghans are deprived of no shelter and belongings that creates an alarming situation. According to the latest Food Security Classification (IPC) report co-led by World Food Programme (WFP), and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), claimed that in winters, the livelihoods, lives, and food accessibility for 22.8 million people will be severely impacted in Afghanistan. Among those, 3.2 million children under the age of five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition by the end of 2021.

Therefore, the organisations have raised a mutual voice for speeding and scaling up the deliveries in Afghanistan before the approach of the winter. FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said, “It’s a matter of life and death,” as donors have suspended their funding that further deteriorating the situation. It leads to affecting life-saving operations on which the country is relied upon. It is intimated by the IPC that one in every two Afghans will be facing Phase 3 crisis or Phase 4 emergency levels of acute hunger from the span of November till March.

The call of Afghan aid for urgent support can also be heard for affected lives. It includes continuous and increased support for the refugees in terms of nonrestricted funding flows. Afghan aid is determined to assist along with the local people in overcoming the challenges as previously being done in the provision of emergency shelter, financial support, kitchen and hygiene kits, emergency food parcels, solar lamps, gas cylinders, blankets and other necessary items of daily lives. According to the UN assessment report 2021, the conflict, drought, COVID-19 along the economic crisis have left acute hunger with which over a half of the population is affected in Afghanistan. WFP Chief stated that Afghanistan is having the worst humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan is the main channel for food transportation to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has always shown deep concern over Afghanistan’s crisis. Regarding this, an extended Troika meeting has been held at Islamabad on 11 November 2021 comprised of Pakistan, Russia, China, and the United States for the discussion on Afghanistan’s current situation. All participating countries showed deep concern over the crisis and reiterated unwavering support for the Afghans. They recalled Afghan-related UNSC Resolutions include independence, integrity, terrorism and drug-free with the provision of regional stability and connectivity. The countries appreciated Talibans’ commitment over the provision of the safe flow of the passage and looked forward to the interim government working with fellow Afghans for a democratic, practical, moderate with prudent policies representative government. Above all, fundamental rights provision is expected by the Taliban especially in the case of women and girls’ education. A mutual voice has been raised for the UN, specialised agencies, and the international community for a helping hand in the support of Afghanistan. Troika expected a friendly relationship from Afghanistan with its neighbouring country; cutting off ties with terrorists.

Different voices are being heard from time to time in Afghanistan. In which, the UN is the primary source that can do the best for all. The UN has to bridge a common understanding for the future of Afghanistan by ensuring humanitarian responses. FAO has alarmed the world of an acute hunger in Afghanistan, but the UN has to keep its focus on the smooth functioning of fund. These funds are already frozen and no direct funding to the interim government has been approved so far. The Taliban have to respond efficiently to avoid acute humanitarian crises, which are expected in the upcoming extreme winter season. Before the deterioration of the situation, there is a need for the Taliban to act smartly and efficiently. There is a need for the UN to support the local small farming, transportation support in the deliverance of food, hence supporting agricultural resilience. Thus, a model to handle the challenging crisis of Afghanistan is required to be made by the UN. Pakistan is the main channel for food transportation to Afghanistan. This channel is required to be diversified through the borders of Iran and Uzbekistan as well for making the diversified routes. The UN is expected to play its role for the efficient provision of ease through negotiations with other neighbouring countries. The UN is the best suitable mediator for re-enforcing and keeping a check and balance situation.

The UN is seen already working on the crisis but there is a need for a well-drafted diversified framework to tackle the issue on an urgent basis. The important role and diplomatic interests of the US after withdrawal from Afghanistan are agreed to be represented by Doha. As earlier, Taliban and Afghan peace talks were able to be materialized through Qatar, and withdrawal of the US was made possible after 20 years from Afghan soil. It’s a call to tackle the humanitarian and economic crises on an urgent basis with an effective framework and implementation by releasing the frozen funds for smooth management of the issue.

The writer is a researcher and columnist from Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia. She can be contacted at saira.asad2011@gmail.com.