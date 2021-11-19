UN-Climate Change Conference and Pakistan

The global summit on climate change ended in Glasgow with challenges and disappointments. This journey started in 1995 in Berlin with some lofty commitments. The trust deficit is a big challenge among all the stakeholders of climate change conferences. World leaders and governments need to rethink and revisit their policies on climate change to save this planet with dedication and commitment. Awareness among the general masses about climate change is necessary. During different sessions, nations urged to take urgent and revolutionary steps to limit global warming. The focus of the climate action is to speed up a global green economy to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement and for the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 13. The objective of this goal is to combat climate change and its impact. COP-26 is a new window of opportunity for green projects, a green economy, and an ecofriendly environment. This conference will play an important role in global climate actions. Restoration and regeneration of the ecosystem remain the aim for the health of this planet. The green economy is the real future of this world.

The present world is facing the significant impact of climate change, including extreme weather challenges and patterns with rising sea levels; adversely affecting fauna and flora the whole globe. Climate change is a global issue and challenge, which is affecting the whole world, including economies, countries, health, lives, communities and especially costing people. The average earth temperature is rising and is expected to rise three degrees Celsius in the coming years and decades. All nations and countries need to revisit their policies to adopt the Paris Agreement with effective planning and strong commitments. The true spirit of the Paris agreement is pivotal for the accomplishment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to reduce emissions, limit global warming, and for a better climate. The US and western leadership role is very crucial through genuine actions to combat this global challenge with wisdom and strong dedication and proper implementation of action plan (Climate Action).

The UN and SDGs encourage all stakeholders to take action toward reducing the impact of climate change. UNDP is facilitating across the globe to respond to the growing threat of climate change. Renewable energy and forestation are viable and scalable solutions that need to be considered with long-term planning. We need to make realize all nations, societies, and every sector of industry work for the interest of everyone. Climate action will improve air quality and environment, people’s health, better economic growth and well being of humanity. Rationale roadmap through the COP26-UN climate change conference is the need of the hour. The UN needs to follow effective management strategies with low carbon communities while promoting climate engineering or global engineering and mitigation measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This conference draft asks member countries to share a plan to reduce emissions by 2022. Fossil fuel reduction is an important step by the world community while reducing subsidies on fossil fuel by all governments. Thirty per cent cut to methane emission by 2030 is a very good initiative and proposal by the experts and delegates of COP26. Phasing down coal use is another milestone by the stakeholders of this conference. No doubt, experts and delegates reach the final deal, but environment editors and some scientists believe that this draft is weak to combat climate change nostalgia. International financial organizations agree to back “clean” technology. The US-China pledge to closer climate cooperation is a good start, but future actions of both countries will decide about this cooperation. Hundred plus nations to end deforestation by 2030 and forty plus nations agree to shift away from coal use. Future generations want to live in a pollution-free environment. Every member country needs to promote green walk festivals. Some environmental scientists say that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius avert the worst effects of climate change.

Clean Green Pakistan and the Billion Tree Tsunami projects started by the governments of Pakistan as a response to the challenge of global warming are good initiatives and reversing forests loss. We need to motivate society to cope with pollution and climate change issues and challenges. This billion-tree campaign includes restoration of forests and mangroves and planting trees in rural and urban areas, but proper monitoring and evaluation are necessary to make this project successful and exemplary. Pakistan’s water flows from glaciers to rivers and glaciers are melting rapidly because of global warming causing flooding and water scarcity is expected to increase dangerously and adversely. Coordinated efforts and effective planning are needed to curb issues and challenges such as environmental protection and global warming regarding the availability and storage of abundant water and food sources for the nation and future generations. Government and masses will have to work together for this national cause as a duty and responsibility. Groundwater is being polluted due to industrial and sewage systems which have harmful effects on agriculture, the environment, and health. The excessive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides pollutes agriculture and climate adversely.

