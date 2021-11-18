NA speaker bans PPP MNA from assembly session

On Thursday, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stopped PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhail from attending the assembly session for dishonoring the speaker during Wednesday’s joint sitting of the parliament, Daily Times reported.

Mandokhail now would not be able to attend the National Assembly session on November 19.

Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhail engaged in a heated argument which was followed by the speaker’s warning for the MNA to speak courteously.

However, when Mandokhail didn’t listen to the warning, the speaker ordered security to escort Mandokhail out of Parliament.

“Stay within your limits; I suspend you [from the session]” said Qaiser while addressing Mandokhail.

“Get him out,” he told the security.

Qaiser asked Bilawal to take notice of the “way” his MNA behaved.

“This is not the way to talk to a speaker,” he said.