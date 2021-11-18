CM Indian Punjab to visit Kartarpur for Nanak’s birth celebrations today

Lahore: Charanjit Singh Chann, Chief Minister of Indian Punjab will participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s birth celebrations today in Kartarpur.

The chief minister will be accompanied by the members of his cabinet during his visit to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

Pakistan foreign office has confirmed the visit of the Indian Punjab’s CM-led delegation to the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak.

Indian authorities have yesterday announced plans to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan already opened the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims in a goodwill gesture from Pakistan. Special measures have also been taken for the facilitation of the pilgrims visiting for the purpose of birth celebrations.

Sikh devotees from India have started arriving via the Wagah border. Around 3,000 pilgrims from India are expected to arrive in Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing to attend celebrations this year.