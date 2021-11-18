PM lauds spirit of MNAs for attending parliament joint session

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the spirit of members of the National Assembly, who joined the joint sitting of the parliament despite seriously ill or other urgent engagements.

The prime minister in a tweet mentioned Mohammad Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana and Rahat Amanullah Bhatti who attended the session despite being seriously ill.

On behalf of PTI & the nation I esp want to appreciate & thank the jazba of our MNAs Mohammed Kheyal Zaman, Ehsanullah Tiwana & Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, all of whom, despite being seriously ill, attended jt session & of Sh Rasheed who attended despite the death of his brother. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 18, 2021

Moreover, he expressed gratitude to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid who attended the meeting despite the death of his brother.

On behalf of his party and the nation, Imran Khan thanked the parliamentarians.

On the other, the joint sitting of Parliament had passed a series of bills including the one granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and paving way for the use of EVMs in the next elections.