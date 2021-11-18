Introducing Shafaq Habib New Collection “Shafaq Kahani”

In the 1950s, a small oval-shaped flower motif gained popularity amongst brides in the subcontinent but was soon forgotten as delicate jewellery forms were taken over by the heavy use of gold coins and solid gold motifs.

Today, Molsari is one of the most traditionally used flower motifs of South Asian origins. Shafaq Kahaani narrates the tale of “Molsari’s Revival” in Pakistan. The oval-star shape with a crown rising from within is a beautiful composition of nature. The flower is cast in gold, strung with Busra Pearls adjoin in layers to create the five-layered garland necklace. The use of such rare Pearls with traditional Molsari is a successful union Shafaq Habib is rightfully credited for. She has successfully merged tradition with old-school Bollywood charm creating the perfect balance, a signature that has served great names like Meena Kumari. The neckpieces are accompanied by a hand harness, tika and Jhumkis with saharas that are handcrafted by select artisans; a harmonious melody of Kundan, gold coins and Pearls along with the Molsari flower motif.

Muse: @zarapeerzada

Wardrobe: @faizasaqlain

MUA & Hair: @khanshoaib.thestylist

Photography: @aleehassanphotographe

#shafaqkahaani #shafaqkahaani #40yearsofexcellence #shafaqhabib #40thanniversary #shafaqhabibhouseofjewellery