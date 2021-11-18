Opposition’s suggestions on electoral reforms to be welcomed: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain again asked the opposition parties to come to the Speaker’s chamber instead of knocking on the door of the courts on the issue of the reforms.

In a tweet, he said that suggestions from the opposition would be welcomed.

Fawad Chaudhry advised the opposition to understand the electronic voting machines system. He assured them that all their concerns would be addressed.

He further said that the PTI could not turn back on the issue of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis which was promised in its election manifesto.

Moreover, the minister said that the politics of the Sharifs and Zardari families had now become part of the history. The time had come for new leadership in the opposition parties, he added.

The next two years will determine the politics of the next two decades of Pakistan’s history. The politics of the 1990s would be buried in the next two years, he remarked.

پاکستانی عوام اور اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو اہم قانون سازی پر مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں۔ بل کی منظوری سے 90 لاکھ اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کو ووٹنگ کا حق مل گیا ہے۔ ہم نے پوری دیانتداری سے کوشش کی انتخابی اصلاحات پر اپوزیشن سے اتفاق رائے ہو پر بدقسمتی سے اپوزیشن کا رویہ منفی رہا۔@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/jl6XQElMyW — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) November 17, 2021