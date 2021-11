Former federal minister of Pakistan Syed Pervaiz Shah breathed his last in Khairpur, reported on Thursday. He was a prominent politician.

Syed Pervaiz Shah had defeated Pir Pagara at a young age in an election.

He was a close aide of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He was the brother of Minister of National Assembly, Syed Javed Shah and also nephew of former federal minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.