Taapsee stays blindfolded for 12 hours on sets of ‘Blurr’

Actress Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming psychological thriller ‘Blurr’ is one of the most awaited films of the actress this year. The actress has wrapped up her portion in the movie. Taapsee blindfolded herself for 12 hours to get in the skin of her character, leaving everyone on set in admiration of her. A source told, “Taapsee was determined to feel the sentiments of her character. She decided to stay blindfolded for 12 hours. From morning 7am she kept cotton strap folded on her eyes and went ahead to do all her daily routine in the same condition. Answering phone calls, eating, talking to the crew, cast and team of the film without removing the blindfold.” Blurr is anticipated to be a power-packed entertainer combined with an interesting social context. Blurr is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language thriller film directed by Ajay Bahl and jointly produced by Zee Studios, Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions.













