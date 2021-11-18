Razak for boosting exports to ensure national development

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade Abdul Razak Dawood Wednesday stressed upon the need of boosting exports to ensure national development and putting the national economy on the right track.

Talking to media persons in Karachi, he expressed that due to policies put in place by incumbent government export has increased by thirty percent in the country.

Abdul Razak Dawood informed the thirty percent increase in exports includes Information Technology sector saying this year the export target of 38.7 billion dollars have been set for all sectors adding steps are being taken to achieve the set target.

Advisor on Trade further said that to achieve export target connectivity with central Asian Countries through Silk route will have to be strengthened and coordination to African countries will also have to be enhanced.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Abdul Razak Dawood has expressed that United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of the Pakistani products followed by China and United Kingdom (UK) during the first four months of financial year (2021-22). In a tweet, he said exports to the USA during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $2,080 million against the exports of $1,558 million during July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 33 percent. This was followed by China wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $935 million against the exports of $514 million last year, showing increase of 82 percent. Similarly, UK was at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $742 million during the months under review against the exports of $669 million during last year, showing growth of 11 percent, he added. The adviser said that the country’s total exports stood at $9.44 billion during July-October (2021-22) as compared to the exports of $7.57 billion during July-October (2020-21), showing an increase of around $2 billion.