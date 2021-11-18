PSX loses 348 points to close at 46,194

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 348.49 points, with a negative change of 0.75 percent, closing at 46,194.42 points against 46,542.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 238,493,279 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 243,193,208 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs10.124 billion against Rs10.432 billion the previous day.

As many as 343 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 83 of them recorded gain and 241 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Services Fabrics with a volume of 18,935,000 shares and price per share of Rs11.94, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,965,296 and price per share of Rs120.67 and Ghani Glo Hol with volume of 13,965,500 and price per share of Rs31.65.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs44.50 per share, closing at Rs840 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs20.71 to Rs818.09.

The share of Gatron Ind witnessed minimum decrease of Rs39.73 closing Rs490.07 followed by Murree Brewery XD, the share price of which declined by Rs35.40 to close at Rs464.60.