Pakistan fetches $223m FDI in October

Foreign direct investment in Pakistan recorded at $223 million during October ’21, down by 6pc MoM against the net inflow of $236mn recorded in Oct’21.

Similarly, on yearly basis, it shrank by 24pc YoY when compared to the net investment of $293.1mn during October’20.

According to the data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan, FDI declined by 11.8pc YoY to $662.1mn during 4MFY22, i.e., July to October, as compared to FDI of $750.6mn reported in the corresponding period last year.

During the month of October, the Foreign Private Investment into the country amounted to $145mn, out of which, $223mn was attributed to Direct Investments, whereas disinvestment of $78mn was attributed to Equity Securities i.e., a part of Portfolio Investments.

Within the Direct Investments, there was an inflow of $299.6mn and an outflow of $76.6mn during the month. Under the Foreign Public Investment, $1bn worth of disinvestment was witnessed in debt securities during October’21 against the outflow of $243.7mn in Oct’20 and inflows of $3.3mn recorded in Sep’21.

All in all, the country witnessed Foreign disinvestments of $894.9mn in Pakistan during the month when compared to net inflows of $12.3mn in Oct’20 and $153.8mn in the previous month.