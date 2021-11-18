IRSA releases 112,307 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 112,307 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 45,051 cusecs. According to the IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1486.89 feet, which was 94.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 24,500 and 60000 cusecs respectively. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1165.75 feet, which was 115.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 8,244 and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded as 69,400, 56,561, and 33,285 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 4,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,307 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.













