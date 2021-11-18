Rupee jumps Rs1.13 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs1.13 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs173.75 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs174.88. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs175 and Rs176.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs2.28 and closed at Rs196.62 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.90, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen lost two paisa to close at Rs1.51, whereas a decrease of Rs1.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs233.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs235.42. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 30 paisa each to close at Rs47.30 and Rs46.32 respectively.













