India score five-wicket thrilling victory against New Zealand in first T20I

JAIPUR: India defeated New Zealand in a thriller of a match by five wickets in the first Twenty20 International which made sure new partnership of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma was off to a winning start on Wednesday. India were dominating proceedings until the 16th over when Surya Kumar Yadav (62 off 40) departed. By the end of the 16th, India needed 23 off 24. But Kiwis made a late fightback with Lockie Ferguson bowling a superb 17th which saw just five runs. The next over from skipper Tim Southee was even better as he also gave away just five, but accounted for ShreyasIyer. The final over needed India to score ten runs when they lost debutante VenkateshIyer with the equation down to five off four. In the end, it was Rishabh Pant who had to take the risk as he stepped out and hit the bowler for a boundary to seal the game. With this hosts now lead the three match series 1-0.

Chasing 165, India never looked like in any sort of trouble as openers KL Rahul and Rohit made sure they reach fifty runs in just five overs. While Rohit was leading India’s charge, he became the second fiddle after the stand was broken. Once he lost the momentum, he never quite looked the Rohit of the old, eventually losing his wicket for 48. Meanwhile Surya Kumar Yadav took center-stage, smashing the bowlers all around the park. He was phenomenal against the spinners, especially against Todd Astle. His back foot punches and sweeps were soothing to the eye as he brought up his half-century with a six behind square through his typical flick shot.

Earlier Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who looked far from his best in the T20 World Cup, got his trademark swing in the very first over of the match. After a couple that shaped away from Guptill, he bowled a beautiful outswinger from length to breach Daryl Mitchell’s defence. New Zealand reached 41 for one in the powerplay after a 15-run over from Deepak Chahar, who was guilty of bowling too short or too full. The Hong Kong-born Chapman whipped and pulled Chahar for a four and six in the 6th over to give the innings much needed momentum.