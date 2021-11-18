VC XI defeat Old Ravians XI by 20 runs in festival cricket match

LAHORE: The Vice Chancellor’s XI defeated the Old Ravians XI by 20 runs at a festival cricket match played at the Government College University Lahore’s Oval Ground on the fourth day of first All Pakistan Summit of Students’ Societies here on Wednesday.Former cricketers Umar Akmal and Abdur Rauf were the guest of honors on this occasion. The VC IX under the captaincy of Vice Chancellor Prof DrAsghar Zaidi decided to bat first after winning the toss. They scored 125 runs in 10 overs.Prof Zaidi scored 18 runs off 18 balls with the help of four boundaries. Batting maestro, Farhan and Sadam scored 27 and 22 runs for VC XI which immensely helped their team winning the match.The Old Ravains XI failed to chase the score and surrendered at 105 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Speaking on the occasion, Umar Akmal said that he was proud of studying from the Government College Lahore, adding that sports activities were highly crucial for healthy mind. Vice Chancellor Prof Zaidi appreciated the GCU Sports Board for organising a colorful match.













