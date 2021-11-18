61st National Amateur Golf Championship tees off today

LAHORE: The 61st National Amateur Golf Championship will be contested at the commemorated,par 72 Peshawar Golf Club Golf Course from November 18 to 21, under the auspices of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF).As the title signifies,this is the foremost and illustrious amateur championship of the national golf calendar where the paramount performer will be endorsed and ratified as the national amateur golf champion of Pakistan for 2021.While the premier title at stake is the national men’s champion title,also there is the fixture and encounter for the women’s champion.And now Pakistan has women capable of playing under par rounds,so the feud and rivalry between the participating women is expected to be animated and spirited.Besides the event for the men’s amateur category,plus the women’s category, other noteworthy events are the senior amateur engagement for honours and also there is the Inter Association team match between amateur teams and senior amateur teams from all provinces of Pakistan.

Hosting of this national amateur championship is a matter of esteem and distinction for the Peshawar Golf Club.And the facility gives a thumbs up to Pakistan Golf Federation for allotting and earmarking this national golf championship to the Peshawar Golf Club.Although the Pakistan youngsters possess enough talent and expertise to play quality golf during this event,missing will be the international touch as overseas teams are still staying away because of the COVID-19 regulations.However, visible is abundant national golf playing dexterity, adroitness and competitiveness that will make the championship rip roaring and gripping.

Eligibility for participation in this national championship for amateur golf players is stringent and only golfers with a handicap of 7 and below are qualified to be a participant.As for the individual amateur championship, it will be played over 72 holes. Women will play over 54 holes while senior amateurs also fight it out over three rounds.Only the Inter Association team match will be over 36 holes. The championship tees off at 10:00 am at the Famed Peshawar Golf Course.