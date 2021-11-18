Aganzo takes over at FIFPro, no place for Platini

PARIS: Former La Liga striker David Aganzo, head of the Spanish footballers union AFE, was elected president of the world union Fifpro on Tuesday following the departure of Philippe Piat. The 40-year-old Aganzo, who came through the Real Madrid academy before playing for Santander and Rayo Vallecano, was appointed at the general assembly of Fifpro in Paris. He succeeds 79-year-old Piat whose place as French representative on the steering committee went to former Metz defender David Terrier. Former UEFA president Michel Platini, 66, had been touted as a possible candidate to take over from Piat but the former France playmaker now faces a trial in Switzerland, along with ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter, for offences including “fraud”.













