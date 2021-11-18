Lawsuit filed against Burak Özçivit

A lawsuit was filed against Burak Özçivit, the Turkish actor who plays the lead role in “Kurulus: Osman” for publicly insulting workers on the sets of the hit TV series, according to the website of Cumhuriyet, the leading Turkish newspaper. According to the report, an investigation was carried out into the incident which took place in Beykoz Riva in December last year. The report said It was noted that the witnesses presented by the complainant confirmed the event in their statements. it said Özçivit’s trial would begin in the coming days. The Turkish publication reported that Özçivit’s lawyer, Serkan Toper had made a written statement on the allegations against his client. The lawyer was quoted as saying that the right to complain has been abused in the case. “As a result of fictional allegations submitted to the judicial authorities, astronomical amounts were requested from the client and when these demands were not met, the client’s reputation in the public eye was attacked with untrue statements served to the press,” Cumhuriyet quoted the lawyer as saying.













