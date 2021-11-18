‘Tired’ opp needs fresh ‘wrestlers’

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that speeches of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were reflection of their defeat in the legislation process in the parliament. He said after their speeches it has become clear now that who had majority in the Parliament and who were escaping. “Their speeches were those of exhausted pehalwans (wrestlers), and they have lost all hope,” he said while speaking to the media in Islamabad. He said opposition should change its strategy and sit with the government on the negotiating table. The information minister, refuting the opposition’s claims of fewer votes available to the government, said the government’s alliance had secured 233 votes in the joint sitting, as it also had an edge in Senate. “The opposition should stop being so stubborn and admit it cannot defeat us,” he said. Chaudhry said the next general elections would be held through the EVMs. He said that due to the Opposition’s “attitude”, the government was “forced to pass the bills unilaterally”.

Explaining a technical matter related to the electoral amendment bill, he said overseas Pakistanis would vote via i-voting (involving the use of the internet), while local citizens would cast their ballot through EVMs (an electronic procedure).

The information minister said bills related to the rights of women and children were also passed in the Parliament today, adding that PTI had, for the first time, passed bills pertaining to inheritance.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Chaudhry said they had made a schedule: “For one week, they will speak against institutions, and in the next week, against someone else.”

“They (Opposition) will see an increase in their setbacks in the days to come,” Chaudhry claimed.

On the Opposition’s decision to move the court against the bills, he said both the houses had approved the legislation, so it would not be an easy task” to challenge them. “Both the houses have passed the bills […] it will be hard to challenge them, but they can be challenged,” he added.

