VCs in universities appointed on merit

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said on Wednesday that Vice Chancellors (VCs)in universities are appointed on merit and recommendation culture in universities is being eradicated.

He was addressing the first convocation of Government College Women’s University Faisalabad on Wednesday and later talking to the media, according to spokesman of Governor House here.

Chairman Anti-Narcotics Punjab Haji Ramzan Pervez, Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq, Controller Examinations Prof. Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, University Registrar Asif Ali, Founder Vice Chancellor Dr. Zikr Hussain, Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Faisalabad Dr. Aqrar Hussain and others were also present.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and University Vice Chancellor also distributed medals among the graduates for their outstanding performance in various fields and congratulated them on their success.

The governor said that only those are remembered in history who serve humanity, not those who hold high positions and wealth. With passion and hard work, nothing is impossible in the world.

The federal and Punjab governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan are taking all necessary steps to provide opportunities for women to move forward successfully in every field.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he has appointed more than 20 Vice Chancellors in different universities of Punjab on merit and our mission is to ensure transparency and merit at all levels in universities. He said that the institutions are strengthened by transparency and merit, adding that due to merit in universities, today, Punjab’s universities are among the top 500 universities in the world.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that students who have graduated from universities should serve the country. He further said that Pakistani women were making Pakistan’s name brighter not only in their country but also in the world. He said that It is the responsibility of all sections of society to play their part in ensuring women’s rights, including their share of property, adding that countries that empower their women In any country are developed and prosperous. He said that the government believes in strong development and prosperity of women.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq said that we are utilizing all the resources for higher and quality education in the university. Today Government College Women’s University Faisalabad is ranked first in Punjab and second in Pakistan according to Times Higher Education Rankings, adding that we’ll move ahead with more success. She urged the university graduates to play their part in the development and stability of Pakistan, as well as in the empowerment of women and the promotion of education.

Later, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated two Girls Hostel for 500 female students at Government College University along with Dr. Shahid Kamal also laid foundation for residence of officers and employees.

In Faisalabad, governor also met provincial minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro and coordinator Zafar Sindhu, members of assembly and district administration officials.

