Covid-19 national positivity ratio below 1 percent

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 22,387 with 270 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 499 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Ten corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, who were under treatment in different hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 10 deceased Covid-19 patients, three of them expired on ventilators. Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab.

There were 1,085 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with seven more infected admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 0.84 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 14 percent, Peshawar 21 percent, Lahore 12 percent, and Multan 24 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 24 percent, Lahore 14 percentage, Sargodha 22 percent, and Multan 31 percent.

Around 123 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Some 32,006 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 3,660 in Sindh, 14,204 in Punjab, 9,146 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,610 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 880 in Balochistan, 356 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 150 in AJK.

Around 1,229,347 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,280,362 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,517, Balochistan 33,422, GB 10,403, ICT 107,383, KP 179,276, Punjab 442,068 and Sindh 473,293.

About 28,628 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,605 people perished in Sindh, one of them perished in the hospital on Tuesday. In Punjab, some 12,984 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Four of the infected people died in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,805 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 949 individuals died in ICT, one of them expired in the federal capital on Tuesday, 358 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 741 people died in AJK.

A total of 21,484,466 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,123 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.