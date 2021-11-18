Italian envoy visits SSU’s headquarters

Consul General of Italy Danilo Giurdanella and Police Attaché of Italy Luigino Amorosa visited different sections of Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters and applauded professional standards maintained in the unit.

The Consul General and the Police Attaché were briefed by the Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui about the various sections of the SSU and measures adopted to setup country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team in SSU to challenge any emergency situation if created by the anti-social elements and terrorists, said a statement. The Consul General and Police Attaché expressed happiness to see the progress of the Police Commandos in the field of counter terrorism. Danilo Giurdanella and Luigino Amorosa also witnessed a mock exercise conducted by S.W.A.T Commandos of SSU.

They were presented honorary shield by DIG Security and Emergency Security Division Maqsood Ahmed.