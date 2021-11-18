Islamabad police, CLAS launch report on ICT training policy

The Centre for Law and Security (CLAS) in collaboration with Islamabad Police (ICTP) has launched a report on Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Training Policy and Training Needs Assessment, at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad.

The welcoming remarks were delivered by Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq Chairman Advisory Board Centre for Law and Security, who discussed the importance of education and research as a bridge between community and police, said a press release.

He highlighted the need for the police and citizens to work together for the greater good of society and better security. He emphasized that the role of consultative sessions is to build confidence between the ICT police and the citizens it serves for training and reforms in Police.

The Chief guest Inspector-General of Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman in his address said that the police faces different challenges every day, therefore it is important to have adequate training and input from the citizens.

He also discussed the new initiatives taken by the Islamabad Police for better investigation and forensics. He further stressed the need of better research for police reforms and a dialogue with community aimed at reforms in Police structure. Students of Law School at TMUC and under training police officers also attended the event. The event concluded with the presentation of the report and shields to Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Kamran Adil by Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Rehman Azhar.

The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamran Adil, Chairman Advisory Board Centre for Law and Security, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Executive Director Centre for Law and Security Rehman Azhar. The event was hosted by Ms. Ramsha Noshab, Research Associate, Center for Law and Security.