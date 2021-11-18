Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Wednesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers. According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, Muhammad Riaz, presently at the disposal of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), under Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Division, on deputation basis, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Inter Provincial Coordination Division, with immediate effect and until further orders. While, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS), Muhammad Ashfaq, presently posted as Joint Secretary (BS-20), Commerce Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is repatriated to his parent department Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) (HQ) with immediate effect.













