China applauds CPEC Authority for hosting meeting of Chinese companies: Zhao Lijian

China on Wednesday applauded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority on Wednesday for hosting a meeting of Pakistani based Chinese companies and briefing them about more investment opportunities in Pakistan. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian applauded the efforts from Pakistani side to increase input in the development.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, SAPM on CPEC Affairs, Khalid Mansoor and Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Nong Rong.

Khalid Mansoor briefed the participants on the latest developments with regard to CPEC and stated that Phase-II of the CPEC is aimed to enhance the bilateral cooperation in Industrial,Technological and Agricultural sectors.

Zhao Lijian remarked that the development of CPEC has entered in the stage of high speed and quality development.

“We believe, we will better focus on agriculture, industrial development, people’s livelihood, while ensuring the good operation of the existing projects,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the both countries would try to make the CPEC a demonstration project.

“We also hope that Pakistani side will provide more enabling conditions and convenience for Chinese companies to do the business in Pakistan,” he added.

The CEOs and representatives of over 70 Chinese companies attended the meeting held in Islamabad while a number of companies joined through video links as well.

The SAPM highlighted that four out of a total of nine agreed on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) along with Gwadar Free Zone under the auspices of CPEC are at an advanced stage of development and investors have started to populate these SEZs.

He further stated that the CPEC Authority is setting up a facilitation centre for CPEC investors.