Opposition given surprise with Electoral Reforms Bill: Farrukh

The opposition has been given the surprise as the government on Wednesday succeeded to get the Electoral Reforms Bill 2021 passed from Majlis-e-Shoora with majority vote, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said. In a tweet, he said the electoral reforms bill related to the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) and granting the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis by securing 221 votes. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz termed passage of resolution for Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill in the joint session of parliament as a major victory towards implementing EVM. In a tweet, the federal minister stated that, “A big day for Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis as the joint session of parliament has passed the resolution for the Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill”. “A major victory towards implementing EVM. Congratulations to Prime Minister, Imran Khan PTI for this historic resolution”, he added.













