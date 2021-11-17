Live updates: Opposition members addressing the house one by one

The joint session of parliament has begun with heavy presence of lawmakers. The government will present almost 20 bills including two controversial electoral reforms and electronic voting bills in the session for their approval, Daily Times reported.

Babar Awan, PM Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, will present the bills in the joint session.

Maulana Asad rejects the use of EVMs

While rejecting the use of EVMs in the next elections, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl leader Maulana Asad Mahmood maintained that the bill will create further havoc and disarray in the country.

He asserted that the government wanted to introduce EVMs in Pakistan at a time when Germany and several other countries have found the technology unreliable. Maulana Asad said that the country could not afford such controversial legislation.

He asked why the government was in a hurry to get the controversial bill passed from the Assembly before Nonmember 19.

Bilawal Bhutto hits out at Government

In his turn, Bilawal Bhutto started his speech by asking Speaker Asad Qaiser to “respect his chair”, “respect his position” and “respect the House”.

He reminded the speaker that he is the caretaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan and had agreed in writing with the Opposition that no bill would be passed without consensus.

He said that a united Opposition was standing before the House today.

“If we were all legislating together, the next election would have been transparent,” Bilawal said.

He further said that the government forcefully want to pass the bills. If the government passes the bill regarding the introduction of electronic machines, we will not accept the results of the next elections.

He added that the government want to make the elections controversial. We want to develop such a system on which the government and the opposition won’t disagree. We will go to court if the government passes the bill.

On the other hand, while talking about the kulbushan Yadav case he said that the government wanted to give NRO to him to give benefit to India.

Shahbaz Sharif addresses the house

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the House, has denounced the use of electronic voting machines and named them “evil and vicious machines”.

He said that a joint meeting was announced at 10pm, but that meeting was postponed.

“I have received your letter. We have carefully considered your letter and given you the full answer. I commend the opposition members for not coming under government pressure,” he told the Speaker.

Shehbaz said that the government and its allies want to forcefully pass the bills and said the government was not interested in creating a joint agreement on electoral reforms.

Meanwhile, the government hopes to pass more than two dozen bills with the help of its allied parties, while the opposition parties have pledged to counter the treasury’s attempt to get ‘the black laws’ passed at all costs.

Earlier, the National Assembly referred the bills to the joint sitting after those were not satisfied within the stipulated 90 days.

PTI’s position

The government needs a simple majority in the joint sitting of houses currently having a total strength of 440 members (341 MNAs and 99 Senators) to get the bills passed without any hurdle.

According to data, the government currently enjoys the support of a minimum of 221 parliamentarians, including 179 MNAs and 42 senators.

However, the treasury benches have two votes edge over the opposition parties jointly. The opposition parties are supported by 219 parliamentarians, including 162 MNAs and 57 senators.

There are four independent MNAs including Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, and Ali Nawaz Shah, who stand with the opposition while Aslam Bhotani sits on treasury benches.

The MQM-P having seven MNAs and one senator on Tuesday announced to support the government in the passage of all the bills at the joint sitting after its reservations were addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet members at different sittings.

On the other hand, the PML-Q which is represented by five members of the National Assembly and one Senator was yet to officially announce its support to the controversial legislation.

A day before, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting of the PML-Q during which the party leaders expressed concerns over inflation, increasing prices of petroleum products and tariffs of electricity and gas.

“We cannot face our voters in this situation,” they said.

Opposition to give tough time to govt

Meanwhile, the joint opposition is ready to give a tough time to the government in today’s sitting and stop it from legislating on “black laws”.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the joint opposition, with the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

In the meeting, it was decided that all party heads would ensure their lawmakers’ attendance during the session, as the numbers to block the legislation would matter.

“The government has pushed the country towards an economic decline and the masses are burdened with inflation,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The opposition leader said the government could not save itself through its “black laws” as it is “no better than a crumbling wall”.

While denouncing the government on its pressure tactics, PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said this joint session will be a historical one.

“Any election built on an edifice of institutionalized cheating will never hold. Nor will the laws they try to bulldoze tomorrow via a manufactured majority that will fall like a house of cards,” she said on the government move on the summoning of the joint session of the Parliament.

On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said the PTI-led government was putting pressure on parties with smaller representation to participate in the joint session.

“The incompetent rulers are gearing up to extend their reign [by getting the bills passed in the Parliament]. The incumbent government is ruling on a ‘fake’ majority,” he had said.