SHC seeks arguments on compensation for Nasla Tower affectees

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) took over a petition seeking compensation for the affectees of the Nasla Tower case.

A two-judge bench consisting of Justice Faisal Kamal and Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput heard the petition filed by MQM-P deputy convener and Sindh Assembly parliamentary party leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil.

“The case is pending in the Supreme Court. How can the high court hear it?” Justice Kamal asked the petitioner’s lawyer.

However, dismissing the case until December 8, the bench directed the counsel to forward his arguments with regard to the maintainability of the petition on the next hearing.

Moreover, the council added that the apex court had dismissed a review petition in the Nasla Tower case. It has not yet been determined when and how the affectees will be given compensation.

Earlier, on October 25, the Supreme Court directed the civic authorities to demolish the building within a week’s time through a controlled blast. “Why hasn’t the Nasla Tower been pulled down?” asked the chief justice, expressing displeasure over the non-implementation of the SC order.