EVMs to lay foundation of transparent elections: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said legislation regarding the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad and electronic voting machines would be enacted by the grace of Allah Almighty in a joint sitting of Parliament today.

Electronic Voting Machines would lay the foundation for transparent elections, he tweeted.

انشاللہ آج پارلیمینٹ کے مشترکہ اجلاس میں EVM اور بیرون ملک پاکستانیوں کو ووٹنگ کے حق کے حوالے سے قانون سازی مکمل ہوجائے گی۔

EVM کے ذریعے صاف شفاف انتخابات کی بنیاد رکھی جائے گی اور ٹھپہ مافیا جو دھاندلی کے ذریعے اقتدار میں آتا تھا اس کا راستہ ہمیشہ کے لیے بند ہوجائے گا۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) November 17, 2021

He said the door of “Thappa mafia” that used to come to power through fraud would be closed forever.