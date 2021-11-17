Daily Times

Wednesday, November 17, 2021


EVMs to lay foundation of transparent elections: Farrukh

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said legislation regarding the right to vote for Pakistanis abroad and electronic voting machines would be enacted by the grace of Allah Almighty in a joint sitting of Parliament today.

Electronic Voting Machines would lay the foundation for transparent elections, he tweeted.

 

He said the door of “Thappa mafia” that used to come to power through fraud would be closed forever.

 

 

 

 

