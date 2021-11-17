Pakistan Navy saves 16 fishermen from burning ship

On Wednesday, Pakistan Navy ship PNS Rasad Gah has successfully rescued 16 fishermen from a burning ship in the North Arabian Sea, Daily Times reported on Wednesday.

During security patrolling, a Pakistan Navy ship observed the fire on a ship named Safina Pai Khel and extinguished the fire from the fire hydrants installed in the PNS ship.

A Pakistan Navy Spokesperson said that 16 people were on board the ship.

The spokesperson further maintained that a joint operation by PNS and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency’s (PMSA) timely rescue operation saved the lives of all fishermen on the ship.