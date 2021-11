On Wednesday, Lala Sheikh Rafiq Qamar, the elder brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has passed away, Daily Times reported.

His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered at Kot Radha Kishan near Kasur at 6:00 pm today (Wednesday).

While taking to Twitter, Shiekh Rasheed announced the sad news of his brother’s death. He requested the nation to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

“It is to inform you with a heavy heart that my elder brother has breathed his last,” Shiekh Rasheed wrote.