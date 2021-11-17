Pakistani-American doctor sexually abused in Karachi

KARACHI: On Wednesday, a Pakistani-American doctor was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse in Karachi’s Frere area, police reported.

Although, police said a first information report (FIR) of the alleged sexual assault has been registered.

Moreover, according to the FIR, a man sexually abused the lady doctor at his house. The accused has been taken into custody, the police said.

Furthermore, according to the source the victim underwent a medical examination at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). Police told that they are yet to receive a report that will confirm whether the woman was sexually assaulted or not.