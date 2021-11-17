Opposition has required numbers: Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has stated that the opposition has the necessary numbers in parliament.

Replying to a question asked by a journalist after arrival at the Parliament House to attend the joint session, Shahbaz Sharif said that the opposition will defeat the government, as the opposition benches have the required number.

It merits mention that President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the National Assembly and Senate to meet today (Wednesday) in the Parliament House.

The session will start at 12.00 noon and take up important legislation including the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2021 and others.

Security has been beefed up for ahead of the Parliament’s joint sitting. The fresh security measures, entry of guests of ministers and members of the Parliament has been banned besides also running a shuttle service between Parliament House and Lodges.

Electoral reforms, EVMs, and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis are among the bills that will be introduced in the combined session. Eight other proposals that failed to pass the Senate will be tabled in the combined session for approval, according to sources familiar with the situation.