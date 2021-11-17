Rapid pace of population growth, urban infrastructure a priority area: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that with the rapid pace of urbanisation and population growth, urban infrastructure was a priority area. Further, efficient roads and digital networks were fundamental to employment and growth, he added.

He said this while meeting with John Hurley, USA’s Alternative Executive Director at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, various infrastructure, energy, Disaster Management and Climate Resilience, Urban Services, Social services Education, Ehsaas Program, and health-related projects being funded by the ADB came under discussion.

The minister welcomed Hurley on his first official visit to Pakistan and expressed his gratitude to the ADB management for efficiently processing and successfully procuring COVID-19 vaccines to support the Government’s national vaccination drive.

Asad Umar said that climate change was one of the top priorities of our government, adding there was a need to enhance the capacity of the National Disaster and Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) to effectively tackle calamities occurring throughout the country. The board of NDRMF has also changed..