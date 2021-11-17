Food group exports increase 27pc in 4 months

Food group exports from the country witnessed an increase of 26.91 percent during the first four months of the current financial year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported food commodities worth $1434.398 million during

July-October (2021-22) as compared the exports of$1130.250 million during

July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 26.91 percent, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The commodities that contributed in positive growth included rice export of which increased by 19.04 percent from $499.442 million to $594.528 million during the period under review while the export of tobacco increased to $11.420 million from $8.375 million, showing a growth of 36.36 percent.

The export of fruits rose by 21.29 percent from $118.101 million to $143.242 million whereas the export of vegetables witnessed a nominal increase of 2.01 percent to $68.372 million from $67.028 million.

The export of meat and meat preparations increased by 2.60 percent as its export increased from $101.907 million last year to $104.558 million while all the other food items export rose by 68.81 percent from $177.510 million to $299.650 million, it added.

However, the commodities that contributed in negative growth include fish and fish preparation export decreased by 21.05 percent from $122.089 million to $96.384 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the food group exports also increased by 28.16 percent to $414.720 million during October 2021 as compared to the export of $323.590 million during the last year.

On yearly basis, the export of rice increased by 22.99pc, fruits by 15.80pc, Tobacco by 19.48pc, spices by 26.29pc, oilseeds, nuts and ‘kernals’ by 664.10pc and all other food items by 58.86 percent.

However, the export of fish and fish preparations decreased by 9.72 percent, vegetables by 26.66 percent and meat preparations by 0.96 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the export of food commodities also increased by 15.41pc in October 2021 as compared to the exports of $359.331 million in September 2021.

On monthly basis, the exports of rice rose by 19.87 percent, fish and fish preparation by 23.16 percent, fruits by 7.46 percent, vegetables by 47.61 percent, tobacco by 30.13 percent, oilseeds, nuts and ‘kernals’ by 21.35 percent and all other food items by10.51 percent.

However, the export of meat and its preparations decreased by 8.56 percent, and spices by 12.97 percent, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s total merchandise exports surged by 24.94pc during the first four-month of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at $9.462 billion against the exports of $7.573 billion during July-October (2020-21).

On the other hand, the imports into the country also surged by 65.40 percent by growing from $15.176 billion last year to $25.101 billion during the current fiscal year, the PBS data added.