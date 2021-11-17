SBP changes date of monetary policy announcement to Nov 19

According to a brief statement released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will convene on November 26, 2021, rather than the previously scheduled November 26, 2021. On Friday, November 19, 2021, “the MPC will now convene in SBP Karachi,” stated the SBP. As a result of unexpected events, the SBP has pushed the meeting forward in order to reduce market uncertainty about monetary policy settings, according to the statement from the SBP. In light of these developments, the MPC will make a decision on monetary policy.”On the same day, the SBP will release the Monetary Policy Statement via a press release.” In an effort to increase predictability and transparency in the formulation of monetary policy, the SBP introduced an advance calendar of its MPC meetings this year. Many central banks around the world release the schedules of Monetary Policy Committee meetings in advance “in order to manage expectations of economic agents.” As a means of reducing monetary policy decision-making uncertainty, “this practice is consistent,” it said.













