KSA, China desire to invest in Pakistan: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and China wanted to invest in Pakistan in various sectors. The foreign countries are taking a keen interest in the investment of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. There is a need to enhance exports and productivity to further improve the economy of this country, he stated. Tarin said, the country has sufficient electricity but there is a shortage in the gas sector. He urged the people to use more electricity in the winter season and avoid wastage of gas. In reply to a question about the IMF program, he said that it has demanded an increase in power tariff but the government didn’t have any intention to put more burden on poor the masses. He said all-out efforts are being made to lower the burden of the low-income groups. About the increase in petroleum prices, he said, the government will not change the prices of petroleum products now.













