Textile exports surge by 26.55pc to $6.021b

The exports of textile commodities witnessed an increase of 26.55 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year and went up by over 24 percent on a year-on-year basis (YoY).

The textile exports were recorded at $6021.815 million in July-October (2021-221) against the exports of $4758.473 million in July-October (2010-21), showing a growth of 26.55 percent, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton yarn, exports of which increased from $230.329 million last year to $394.765 million during the current year, showing growth of 71.39 percent.

Likewise, the exports of cotton cloth increased by 18.54 percent, from $624.878 to $740.710, cotton (carded or combed) by 100 percent to $1.543 from zero exports last year, yarn (other than cotton yarn) increased by 114.55 percent, from $8.035 million to $17.239 million whereas exports of knitwear increased by 34.45 percent, from $1182.604 to $1601.778.