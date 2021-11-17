Rupee recovers 41 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee strengthened by 41 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs174.88 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs175.29. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs176.3 and Rs177.8 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by Rs1.86 and closed at Rs198.90 against the last day’s trading of Rs200.76, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 20 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs235.42 as compared to its last closing of Rs235.22. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 11 paisa each to close at Rs47.61 and Rs46.62 respectively.













