Animated Pakistani film ‘Donkey King’ to release in China this weekend

Geo Films and Talisman Studios recently announced that The Donkey King, the highest grossing Pakistani animated film by Aziz Jindani, is set to have become the first Pakistani film in recent times to get wide theatrical release in China on November 19, 2021.

The Donkey King has already been a global ambassador for Pakistani cinema with dubbed theatrical release in over 10 countries including Spain, South Korea, Russia, Greece, Turkey, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Ukraine, Kazakhastan and Taiwan.

“We are ecstatic to see our film receive global appreciation across countries. The theatrical release in China is the final frontier in this journey. We hope that this unlocks door for release of more Pakistani films in China in future.” commented Aziz Jindani, the the mastermind behind The Donkey King.

The Donkey King is an animated comedy film that was released in Pakistan in October, 2018 and has been produced by Geo Films and Talisman Studios. The original version features the voices of Jan Rambo, Ismail Tara, Hina Dilpazeer, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Jawed Sheikh, and grossed Rs. 24.75 crores at domestic box office over a theatrical run that extended to over 25 weeks.

