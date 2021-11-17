Sohail Asghar’s last audio message revealed, says never wanted bad for anybody

The last audio message of Pakistan’s legendary actor Sohail Asghar, who died two days ago, came out.

The BBC has released the last audio message of Sohail Asghar which he sent to his ailing friend Noor Al Hasan.

In the audio message, Sohail Asghar can be heard telling his sick friend that he needed prayers as the prayers of sick have ability to shake skies to reach the Almighty.

Sohail Asghar also said, ‘Allah (SWT) has never left me alone in trials, whenever He tested me, He held my hand tightly in each trial as well.

The veteran actor while expressing his feelings said, “I don’t know what deed we performed that made us so dear to Allah, and it is a universal phenomenon that a person who loves Allah is also tested for his love.” He further said, “My Lord knows best that I have never wished anyone bad, had always thought well for others and wanted good.