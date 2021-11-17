PML-N running campaign against judiciary: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had launched a campaign against the judiciary, which was part of its agenda against the national institutions.

Talking to the media outside the Election Commission, he said such conspiracies had always been hatched before the appearance of Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz in a court of law.

He recalled that in the past when Nawaz Sharif was summoned to the Supreme Court, the PML-N had attacked the apex court and on Monday it attacked the judiciary again through a fake affidavit.

Fawad said there was no doubt that the former Gilgit judge was living in London and Nawaz Sharif family was bearing his expenses. The minister said Nawaz Sharif family also paid fee for his affidavit and his elder son Hussain Nawaz was dealing with this issue. The minister opined that when individuals were used against institutions to tarnish their image, a crisis would emerge.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court has taken suo motu notice which he said was an appropriate step and this issue should reach a logical conclusion.

He said those responsible for contempt of court had been summoned today (Wednesday). The minister said a joint sitting of Parliament had been convened tomorrow for presentation of the electoral reforms bill. He reminded that the electoral reforms and electronic voting machines were not the personal agenda of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan, rather it was a national agenda. “In every election, we demand reforms but when we move towards reforms, the opposition starts making hue and cry”, he said.

Fawad asked the opposition to sit with the treasury benches in the session and consider the amendments with an open heart. The issues on which the opposition wanted amendments could be discussed and a way forward could be found, he remarked.

He said reforms were necessary and tomorrow this bill would be passed, as all allies had expressed full confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

He said the government was ready to move forward with an open heart.

“We are ready to move forward together on reforms in the electoral system, judiciary, media and political system”, he said. The minister said as an individual he respected the Election Commission and all other national institutions, but whatever he said as minister for information reflected the policy of the government and the cabinet. The minister said he had come to the ECP to explain his position and expressed hope it would be taken it in a positive way.