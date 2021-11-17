3,000 Sikh pilgrims to reach Lahore via Wagah

A contingent of some 3,000 Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) will arrive Lahore via Wagah border crossing for participating in the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims would pay obeisance at different Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed, Pardhan of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Gondal and some leaders of Sikh community would welcome the Sikhs. The main birth anniversary celebrations would be held on November 19, in which Sikhs from across the country would participate in the celebrations.

Dr Amir Ahmed said elaborate security arrangements had been made for the Sikh pilgrims pouring in from across the globe.

Sardar Ameer Singh lauded the arrangements. ETPB Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said the guests would be provided comprehensive security, transport and other facilities.