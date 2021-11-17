SC seeks details of officers, NACTA responsibilities

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the list of officers and details of responsibilities of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in a suo moto case against the target killing of ‘Hazara community’.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed heard the suo moto case.

The chief justice questioned the additional attorney general (AAG) whether the issues of Hazara community had been resolved. The AAG said the names of people were put in fourth schedule on the request of Balochistan government.

Additional Advocate General Balochistan informed the bench that these names would be reviewed in a meeting of review board scheduled for November 24.

The chief justice remarked that remaining names should also have been deleted after many others had already been removed from the list. Apparently, the high court had resolved this matter, he observed.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the freedom of the citizens couldn’t be restricted in such way. AAG requested the court to grant time till November 24.

Meanwhile, member NACTA Asif Saifullah appeared before the bench and adopted the stance that NACTA had no role regarding putting names on fourth schedule. It was the federal government who took such decision, he said.

On query by the bench, the member said his department only upload the names on website to this the chief justice remarked how an officer of BPS-21 could be given this task when only an assistant could be deputed for this work.

The court sought details of officers along with responsibilities of NACTA and adjourned the case till next date.