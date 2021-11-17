Three children die in school bus-train collision

At least three children died on Tuesday when a train collided with a school bus on the outskirts of Lahore. The Ravi Express, travelling from Sherkot to Lahore, collided with the ill-fated vehicle, leaving many other children injured in the mishap.

Officials said the train was stopped after the incident and an investigation has been ordered by railway authorities, with divisional officers instructed to reach the accident site.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Railways announced that the operation of the Ravi Express was restored as demanded by the people. It was originally shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Earlier in June, at least 51 people died and at around 100 sustained injuries when a Karachi-bound train ploughed into the derailed bogies of a Sargodha-bound express near the border between Sindh and Punjab provinces. Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometres of track and trains from former colonial power Britain. But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.