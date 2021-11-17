COAS for joint national response to tackle national security challenges

Participants of National Security Workshop -23 visited General Headquarters on Tuesday. The participants were given comprehensive briefing on overall security situation and challenges being faced by Pakistan. Later an interactive session was held with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa. COAS stressed upon the need for a joint national response to tackle national security challenges. COAS said, Pakistan has emerged stronger from the war against terrorism as a resilient nation, and now it is our collective responsibility to work wholeheartedly for the progress and prosperity of our nation. COAS emphasised that Army is focused on maintaining its operational preparedness and ensuring security of the country against all threats. National Security Workshop is an annual event at the National Defence University attended by representatives from all segments of society, including parliamentarians.













