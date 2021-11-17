Services of late Dr AQ Khan remembered

An emergency meeting of the Executive Council of Engineers’ Study Forum was held today under the chair of Mian Fazal Ahmad.

It resolved to express the sad demise of the national hero and father of Pakistan's nuclear programme. His achievements have transformed Pakistan into World's first Muslim majority nuclear-powered nation. The first nuclear test was conducted on May 28, 1998.

Dr Khan set up Pakistan’s first uranium enrichment plant at Kahota with a dedicated team (through centrifuge enrichment process) indigenously which has been done by very few nuclear power in the world.

Dr AQ Khan’s extraordinary achievements will be long remembered in history and will be written in golden words.