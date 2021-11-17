Jirga calls for ban on lavish expenses on weddings, funerals

In a bid to end un-Islamic customs and traditions during marriages and funerals, a jirga in Swat has launched a campaign and called a grand jirga of politicians, elders and social activists to implement the decisions.

The jirga, held in lower Darshkhela area of Matta the other day, said the step was taken in a bid to contain the trend and tradition of lavish expenditures on weddings that was making marriage arrangements much difficult for in low-income families. The elders have constituted special committees to implement the decision and create public awareness.

The jirga members decided that “The bride will wear simple dress and there should not be more than five vehicles in Baraat while firework will be completely banned,”.

The jirga was led by local elder Khadim Ullah in which elders from the entire tehsil participated. The announcement further said that under the islamic teachings, “Only dates and cold drink should be served at nikah and mehar should be kept as minimum as possible.”

The written agreement said that walima should be in accordance with the financial status of the family while there should also be no other further formalities and undue expenditures after the marriage day.

“Celebrations on the 7th day called of the wedding called “woma”must be avoided,” the statement said.

It was decided that no meal should be served to guests on the occasion of deaths and no one will be allowed to spend on birthday celebrations. The elders also directed women not to pay more than Rs500 on child’s birth congratulations.

The jirga decided that religious Scholars, politicians and all tribal elders would be taken into confidence to launch full-fledge campaign against these illegal and un-Islamic customs and traditions. The jirga also decided to call a grant jirga soon to implement the decisions throughout the Swat district.