UCP students visit Graana.com’s Lahore office

In accordance with the effort of providing the real estate sector with academic backing, the students OF BS Real Estate Management (REM), visited Graana.com’s Lahore office.

The students were briefed by the higher management authority of Graana.com regarding the various aspects of the real estate sector and how academics can put the real estate sector on a professional trajectory.

According to the details, the students were impressed by the working ethics, professionalism and the use of technology in the real estate sector by Graana.com.

On occasion, Director Graana.com Mr. Farhan Javed, had a brief discussion with the student. The director believed that for the progression of the real estate sector, the BS programme will equip the students with the necessary skills for inducing professionalism in the sector. Meanwhile, Regional Head Centre Mr. Nasir was also present. The experienced professionals of Graana will give the students of the UCP project-based learning throughout their professional degree in BS-Real Estate Management.

The objective of the four-year formal education degree is to specialise the attendees in all phases of the real estate cycle – from conceptualising, initiating, and analysing to negotiating, financing, and closing the transaction and property sales and marketing.